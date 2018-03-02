MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Belgium: European Union provides Biocartis with up to EUR 24m debt financing facility for infectious disease projects

Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that it has obtained an up to EUR 24m debt financing facility from the EIB. The financing facility is supported by InnovFin – EU Finance for Innovators’ Infectious Diseases Finance Facility, with the financial backing of the European Union under its research and innovation programme Horizon 2020. It can be used to part-finance up to 50% of further investments in infectious diseases diagnostics solutions on Biocartis’ Idylla™ platform.

