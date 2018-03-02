MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Commission Recommendation on measures to effectively tackle illegal content online

European – Fact Sheet Commission Brussels, 1 March 2018 Frequently asked questions In its Communication of September 2017 on tackling illegal content online, the European Commission promised to monitor progress in tackling illegal content online and assess whether additional measures are needed to ensure the swift and proactive detection and…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.