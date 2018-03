MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Vladimir Putin sent his

condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the tragic fire at the Baku Republican Drug Rehabilitation Centre. In his message, the President of Russia offered his sympathy and support to the families of those

killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

