Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English  >  Current Article

Congratulations to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia

By   /   March 2, 2018  /   Comments Off on Congratulations to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia

MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia

Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of the Republic of Armenia. President Putin
expressed confidence that Armen Sarkissian’s activity in this high post would contribute
to further progress in Russia-Armenia allied relations and Eurasian integration
for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two nations.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

«Газпром» и Правительство Брянской области будут расширять региональный рынок газомоторного топлива

Read More →