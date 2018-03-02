MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia

Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of the Republic of Armenia. President Putin

expressed confidence that Armen Sarkissian’s activity in this high post would contribute

to further progress in Russia-Armenia allied relations and Eurasian integration

for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two nations.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.