Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Banking  >  Current Article

EIB announces enlarged EFTA investment envelope

By   /   March 2, 2018  /   Comments Off on EIB announces enlarged EFTA investment envelope

MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: EIB announces enlarged EFTA investment envelope

During an official visit to Iceland, EIB Vice-President Andrew McDowell announced the extension and expansion of the Bank’s “EFTA Facility” under which it invests in the four EFTA countries; Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The investment envelope will be extended with a further four years and receive a top-up of EUR 1 billion, available as EIB loans in all four countries.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

On revocation of banking licence from CB Alzhan and appointment of provisional administration (02.03.2018)

Read More →