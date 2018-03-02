MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: EIB announces enlarged EFTA investment envelope

During an official visit to Iceland, EIB Vice-President Andrew McDowell announced the extension and expansion of the Bank’s “EFTA Facility” under which it invests in the four EFTA countries; Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The investment envelope will be extended with a further four years and receive a top-up of EUR 1 billion, available as EIB loans in all four countries.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.