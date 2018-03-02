MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: EIB signed loans worth EUR 700m with Hungary in 2017 to promote SMEs, urban development and competitiveness

In 2017, The EIB Group, comprising the EIB and the EIF, increased its commitment in Hungary in terms of both lending and guarantees and investments. Loans granted by the EIB reached EUR 702m, an increase of approximately 3% year on year, while guarantees and investments by the EIF amounted to EUR 70 m, a very significant increase from previous year (EUR 10m)

