MIL OSI – Source: Gazprom – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Gazprom saves 18.9 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy resources in 2011–2017

March 1, 2018The Gazprom Management Committee approved the Company’s ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As a result of comprehensive measures taken in 2011–2017 as part of the Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Concept for 2011–2020, Gazprom saved 18.9 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy resources, including 16.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 1.85 billion kWh of electricity.

The Company actively integrates cutting-edge technologies and equipment in its gas production and transmission operations, thereby steadily reducing the amount of gas used for process needs. In 2017, that amount decreased by 20.8 per cent versus 2011.

Currently, Gazprom implements the Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Program for 2018–2020, which includes more than 2,800 measures. The total savings of fuel and energy resources in this period are expected to reach at least 6.57 million tons of fuel equivalent.

The Company pays great attention to mitigating its environmental impacts, particularly cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions. According to estimates, emissions dropped by over 13 per cent in 2011–2017. The efficiency of the Company’s policy in this area is acknowledged by independent experts. Over the last seven years, Gazprom has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project investor partnership as the best Russian energy company.

With a view to further encourage energy saving efforts and prepare for the certification of the corporate energy management system, the relevant subdivisions of the Company were instructed to develop the Energy Policy of Gazprom. It was also decided to arrange an annual competition among subsidiaries to determine the best-performing company in the area of energy efficiency and energy saving.

The measures taken to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions will be submitted for consideration by Gazprom’s Board of Directors.

