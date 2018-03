MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Half a million Kenyans to benefit from Lake Victoria water scheme

An estimated 500,000 people living in Kenya’s third largest city, Kisumu, will benefit from a EUR 70 million of water and sanitation investment programme to be implemented over the next 5 years and financed by the EIB, the European Union and French Development Agency (AFD).

