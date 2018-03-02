MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Hungary: The Investment Plan for Europe – advisory services and financing opportunities for Smart Cities investments projects

The EIB Vice President Vazil Hudak on Thursday signed the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) and Hungary’s Development Bank (MFB) agreement to explore the feasibility of creating an investment platform focussed on smart cities and transport in the central European country.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.