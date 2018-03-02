MIL OSI – Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the delegation of the American Jewish Committee

On March 2, 2018 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the delegation of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) headed by the President of the AJC, John Shapiro, and the Executive Director of the AJC, David Harris

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.