MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: Staff announcements (02.03.2018)

Director of Insurance Market Department Igor Zhuk has decided to leave the Bank of Russia, effective 2 March 2018, to focus on his own projects.

The Bank of Russia notes a considerable contribution Igor Zhuk has made over his tenure to the development of a number of insurance market projects.

The Bank of Russia further announces that Deputy Director Alexey Barbashov has been appointed as acting Director, Insurance Market Department.

