Headline: The future of democracy in Europe

This conference marks the end of Geoge Dassis’ mandate as EESC President. It provides a platform of debate regarding the choices and challenges bearing upon the project of a truly integrated and democratic European Union, which he considers as the only valid future for Europe. It takes place on March 1–2, 2018 in Athens. You can follow the webstreaming here

