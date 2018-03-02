Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Economy  >  Current Article

The future of democracy in Europe

By   /   March 2, 2018  /   Comments Off on The future of democracy in Europe

MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: The future of democracy in Europe

This conference marks the end of Geoge Dassis’ mandate as EESC President. It provides a platform of debate regarding the choices and challenges bearing upon the project of a truly integrated and democratic European Union, which he considers as the only valid future for Europe. It takes place on March 1–2, 2018 in Athens. You can follow the webstreaming here

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

On revocation of banking licence from CB Alzhan and appointment of provisional administration (02.03.2018)

Read More →