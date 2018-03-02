MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: The President launched two thermal power plants in Kaliningrad Region

Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of launching the Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power plants

in the Kaliningrad Region as part of his working trip to the region. The ceremony was held as a videoconference during the President’s visit to the Mayakovskaya Thermal Power Plant.After the ceremony, the President acquainted

himself with the plant’s work, and was told about the features of the energy

system in the Kaliningrad Region and the significance of the newly added generating

capacity.According to the President, the new

thermal power plants will not only provide power to the entire region but also create

some reserve for the future. The Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power

plants are located in eastern Kaliningrad Region, in Gusev and Sovetsk

respectively. The plants were built in record-breaking time to cover peak demand

and make energy supply in the region more stable.* * * Ceremony of launching the Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power plants President of Russia

Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends and colleagues, Today, here, at the Mayakovskaya Thermal Power Plant in Kaliningrad, we are in fact launching two

energy facilities: the Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power plants; and in the near future we will launch the Pregolskaya and Primorskaya thermal power

plants as well. After the launch of the other two plants, power generation capacity in the Kaliningrad Region will

double, providing not only stable energy supply, even into the future, but also

ensuring certain reserve capacities in the event of any unforeseen

technological difficulties. You know that we

are also actively working on provision of gas supply, by which I mean the liquefied natural gas supply and increasing the volume of the stored gas. In general, this is

very interesting, large-scale work, and I would also like to make special

mention of the fact that all the equipment, almost everything we can see here,

was produced in Russia. The cooperation is very broad, uniting all Russian

regions. I would like to thank everyone for this work, everyone who participated, and congratulate you

all on this occasion. To be continued.

