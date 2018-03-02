MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: The President launched two thermal power plants in Kaliningrad Region
Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of launching the Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power plants
in the Kaliningrad Region as part of his working trip to the region. The ceremony was held as a videoconference during the President’s visit to the Mayakovskaya Thermal Power Plant.After the ceremony, the President acquainted
himself with the plant’s work, and was told about the features of the energy
system in the Kaliningrad Region and the significance of the newly added generating
capacity.According to the President, the new
thermal power plants will not only provide power to the entire region but also create
some reserve for the future. The Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power
plants are located in eastern Kaliningrad Region, in Gusev and Sovetsk
respectively. The plants were built in record-breaking time to cover peak demand
and make energy supply in the region more stable.* * * Ceremony of launching the Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power plants President of Russia
Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends and colleagues, Today, here, at the Mayakovskaya Thermal Power Plant in Kaliningrad, we are in fact launching two
energy facilities: the Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power plants; and in the near future we will launch the Pregolskaya and Primorskaya thermal power
plants as well. After the launch of the other two plants, power generation capacity in the Kaliningrad Region will
double, providing not only stable energy supply, even into the future, but also
ensuring certain reserve capacities in the event of any unforeseen
technological difficulties. You know that we
are also actively working on provision of gas supply, by which I mean the liquefied natural gas supply and increasing the volume of the stored gas. In general, this is
very interesting, large-scale work, and I would also like to make special
mention of the fact that all the equipment, almost everything we can see here,
was produced in Russia. The cooperation is very broad, uniting all Russian
regions. I would like to thank everyone for this work, everyone who participated, and congratulate you
all on this occasion. To be continued.
