MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: We need to send a strong signal to non-state actors, says EESC

A European Dialogue would give European citizens’ climate change action a huge fillip

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) proposes a European Dialogue, whose main goal would be to accelerate climate actions by making engagement more attractive to the multiplicity of non-state actors, particularly by facilitating the implementation of climate change actions

