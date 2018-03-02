Loading...
We need to send a strong signal to non-state actors, says EESC

March 2, 2018

MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

A European Dialogue would give European citizens’ climate change action a huge fillip

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) proposes a European Dialogue, whose main goal would be to accelerate climate actions by making engagement more attractive to the multiplicity of non-state actors, particularly by facilitating the implementation of climate change actions

