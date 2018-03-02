MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Workshop 6 – Artificial Intelligence as a common good

Organised by Solidar and EESC section INT

Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently undergoing a number of important developments and is rapidly being applied in society and in our daily lives. Although important, the discussion on superintelligence is currently predominating and this is overshadowing the debate on the impact of the current applications of AI.

