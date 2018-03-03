MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Rumen Radev on 140th anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from Ottoman oppression
Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations
to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the 140th anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from the Ottoman oppression. The Russian President’s message reads,
in part: “We pay tribute to the memory of Russian soldiers and Bulgarian militia who fought shoulder to shoulder at Shipka
and near Plevna. Thanks to their courage and self-sacrifice the ancient Bulgarian
statehood was restored.I am confident that common
historical traditions, solid bonds of friendship and mutual assistance, and cultural
and spiritual closeness will remain a reliable foundation for the development
of multi-faceted cooperation between our countries. I sincerely wish you good health and success, and wellbeing and prosperity to the brotherly people of Bulgaria.”
