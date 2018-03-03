MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Rumen Radev on 140th anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from Ottoman oppression

Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations

to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the 140th anniversary of Bulgaria’s liberation from the Ottoman oppression. The Russian President’s message reads,

in part: “We pay tribute to the memory of Russian soldiers and Bulgarian militia who fought shoulder to shoulder at Shipka

and near Plevna. Thanks to their courage and self-sacrifice the ancient Bulgarian

statehood was restored.I am confident that common

historical traditions, solid bonds of friendship and mutual assistance, and cultural

and spiritual closeness will remain a reliable foundation for the development

of multi-faceted cooperation between our countries. I sincerely wish you good health and success, and wellbeing and prosperity to the brotherly people of Bulgaria.”

