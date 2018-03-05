MIL OSI – Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Belarusian delegation participates in the UNECE Forum on Sustainable Development

On March 1-2, 2018 in Geneva the Belarusian delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, the National Coordinator on the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, Marianna Shchotkina, participated in the Regional Forum on Sustainable Development for the UNECE Region

