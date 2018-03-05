MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congress of Transport Workers of Russia

Vladimir Putin addressed

the plenary session of the Congress of Transport Workers of Russia. Held once every five years, the Congress

of Transport Workers of Russia is the main platform for discussing and analysing

the industry’s performance and trends.Before the plenary session, the President examined an exhibition of priority transport projects and took part

in a video conference with a construction site for the Second Baikal Tunnel.***Speech at the plenary session of the Congress of Transport Workers of RussiaPresident of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues, friends.Thank you for inviting me to attend

the Congress of Transport Workers. At the start, I would like to congratulate the Union of Transport Workers of Russia, the biggest industry association in the country, on its 15th anniversary. I would like to thank you for your

active involvement in preparing decisions on the most important issues both for the industry and the country. Your engaged approach to problems

that face Russia is dictated by that special systemic role that the transport

industry has played and, of course, will always play in the life of our large

country. By linking cities, regions and territories, it ensures Russia’s

spatial connectivity and serves as the basis for the development of the economy

and the social sphere and for this country’s integration in the global economy.Thanks to the work done by many

generations, Russia has one of the biggest transport systems in the world, a system encompassing all modes of transport and accounting for about 6 percent

of all jobs in the national economy. Russian transport today is one of the most dynamic industries. According to last year’s results, 5.4 percent more

freight and 8.9 percent more passengers were carried.The transport industry’s balanced,

steady development, along with improved working conditions and efforts to ensure the competitiveness of Russian carriers, represent the unconditional

priority of our policy, a priority for the state, a source and foundation of national economic growth. And, of course, transport companies

themselves should work to increase their efficiency and labour productivity.

This shores up their market positions and, critically, increases the wages and family well-being of their employees. As you may be aware, a significant portion

of the Address to the Federal Assembly, which outlines key long-term tasks and development goals, was devoted to integrated infrastructure development both in terms of improving living standards and providing new opportunities for the economy, business and the kinds of projects which set the technological trends that

guide the industry’s development. I would also like to note that the Address

was used to ask the Government to prepare a comprehensive plan for upgrading

and expanding the entire transport infrastructure. Digital technologies and services,

which are being actively introduced in all spheres of life and have become a powerful factor of qualitative growth, must become a major source for the development of domestic transport. And today I heard about this at the exhibition on developing various transport solutions. Already now, you can go online to check

timetables and get directions, buy a ticket and track shipments. Digital

solutions allow for significant advances in the development of multimodal or,

as experts say, ”seamless“ shipping operations. We need to use innovative technology

to increase the efficiency of the industry, cut costs of carriers and customers,

and improve passenger convenience and comfort. In particular, I am talking

about using competitive, domestically produced software. I want to focus on this

particularly. This is what all new projects should start with. It is imperative

to focus on domestic production, especially as we have all it takes to do so. All of this should give additional

impetus to Russia’s transport system, and strengthen our country’s positions on the global market of shipping and logistics services. Friends, Automotive transport is one of the most popular modes of transportation. In terms of tonnage, almost 70 percent of cargo in Russia is hauled by road. As I noted in the Address, we will

almost double our spending on the country’s roads in the next six years,

allocating over 11 trillion rubles for these purposes. We will bring regional

and local routes up to code. This is a daunting task, and you are well aware of it. We have largely brought federal motorways up to standard, but there are ten

times more regional and local roads. To be

continued.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.