Federal Security Service Board meeting

Vladimir Putin took part

in an expanded meeting of the Federal Security Service Board. The President summarised the work of the Federal Security Service agencies in 2017 and outlined priority tasks for 2018. * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, Today during the traditional

expanded meeting of the Federal Security Service Board, we will summarise the service’s work in 2017 and, of course, will speak about the future objectives,

taking into account the priorities set out in the Address to the Federal

Assembly on March 1. The life, rights and safety of our

citizens must be effectively protected from both internal and external threats,

from any attempts to encumber the strategic development of the country. A huge responsibility here lies on the officers of all law enforcement and security agencies, and of course, on the workers of the Federal Security Service. I count on your accurate,

professional actions, your determination and top-notch skills – something you

have always displayed. I am sure you will do so in the future as well. I would like to note that in recent

years much has been done to develop the service’s potential. You have received

cutting-edge equipment and communication means, modern information and analytical resources and skilled personnel. It is very important today to use

all these resources to solve the entire range of tasks you are facing. The key task is counteracting

terrorism. The situation, as you well know, requires constant attention and total readiness. In the past six years, the number of terrorist crimes in Russia has decreased. While in 2012 there were 316 such

crimes, in 2014 there were 84 and in 2017 – 25. I would like to note that this

positive trend is directly connected to our preventive anti-terrorism efforts.

We constantly speak about it, and it is crucial that this work is yielding results. Thus, in 2017, 68 terrorist crimes

were prevented, including 25 terrorist attacks. I would like to thank you

separately for this, because all these numbers mean saved lives of our

citizens. To be continued.

