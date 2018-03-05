MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Greetings to Russian Paralympic athletes participating in XII Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang

Vladimir Putin sent

greetings to the Russian Paralympic athletes participating in the XII Winter

Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, Republic of Korea. The message reads, in part: “First of all, I sincerely

congratulate you on your success and the well-earned trip to this huge festival

of sports. You have passed the test with flying colours and are now among the world’s strongest Paralympic athletes who will meet in PyeongChang, Korea, to show their strength of character and will, prove their courage and achieve victory.

Ahead of you are new challenges and starts as well as celebrated and experienced rivals. Let me emphasise that the Russian

Paralympic family remains loyal to the humanistic ideals and values as well as to honest competition and clean sport. We will do everything in our power to defend

the good name of our athletes, who show outstanding results and win famous

international competitions because of their talent, commitment and willpower. I am confident that you will reach your goals and bring

your fans joy with your achievements at the XII Winter Paralympic Games as well.”

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.