Greetings to Russian Paralympic athletes participating in XII Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang
Vladimir Putin sent
greetings to the Russian Paralympic athletes participating in the XII Winter
Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, Republic of Korea. The message reads, in part: “First of all, I sincerely
congratulate you on your success and the well-earned trip to this huge festival
of sports. You have passed the test with flying colours and are now among the world’s strongest Paralympic athletes who will meet in PyeongChang, Korea, to show their strength of character and will, prove their courage and achieve victory.
Ahead of you are new challenges and starts as well as celebrated and experienced rivals. Let me emphasise that the Russian
Paralympic family remains loyal to the humanistic ideals and values as well as to honest competition and clean sport. We will do everything in our power to defend
the good name of our athletes, who show outstanding results and win famous
international competitions because of their talent, commitment and willpower. I am confident that you will reach your goals and bring
your fans joy with your achievements at the XII Winter Paralympic Games as well.”
