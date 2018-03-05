MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Statement of Vice-President Šefčovič on natural gas situation following contacts with Russian-Ukrainian counterparts

European Commission – Statement Brussels, 4 March 2018 Following the contact by the Ukrainian authorities at the end of the week regarding the situation of the Ukrainian gas system and the gas imports from Russia, Vice-President Šefčovič has reached out to both the Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

