Statement of Vice-President Šefčovič on natural gas situation following contacts with Russian-Ukrainian counterparts

March 5, 2018

European Commission – Statement Brussels, 4 March 2018 Following the contact by the Ukrainian authorities at the end of the week regarding the situation of the Ukrainian gas system and the gas imports from Russia, Vice-President Šefčovič has reached out to both the Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

