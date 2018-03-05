MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov. Vladimir Putin and Boyko Borisov

exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria as a result of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–1878. They emphasised

that this historic event is of special significance for consolidating

friendship, mutual respect and spiritual kinship between the peoples of the two

countries. The discussion covered promising

areas of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation, including the energy field. The leaders agreed to continue contacts at various

levels.

