MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov
Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov. Vladimir Putin and Boyko Borisov
exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria as a result of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–1878. They emphasised
that this historic event is of special significance for consolidating
friendship, mutual respect and spiritual kinship between the peoples of the two
countries. The discussion covered promising
areas of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation, including the energy field. The leaders agreed to continue contacts at various
levels.
