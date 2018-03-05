Loading...
The future of democracy in Europe under discussion in Athens

March 5, 2018

The future of democracy in Europe is being debated at the Acropolis museum in Athens, where a European conference organised by EESC president George Dassis is taking place today 1 March and will continue tomorrow. In a room full of actively engaged participants from EU institutions, Greek government, civil society organisations and universities, George Dassis clearly made the case for a more united Europe which champions solidarity and the well- being of its citizens. …

