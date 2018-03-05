MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Workshop 2 – Identities and Polarisation

Organised by European Volunteer Centre, EFIL, R.E.D. (tbc)

The session will take the form of an interactive discussion that is professionally moderated and will include the input from one or two experts setting the scene providing an overview of the current situation related to the development of identities and tendency towards polarisation in the current digital world.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.