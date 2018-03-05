MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Workshop 4 – Digital Democracy and Civil Participation

Organised by ECAS and Volonteurope

E-democracy refers to the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to allow more open and inclusive forms of policy-making. Mainly, e-participation tools can allow citizens to contribute with their ideas to policy-making processes and in the best cases, engage with their decision-makers to co-create legislation. …

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.