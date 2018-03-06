MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Birthday greetings to pilot and cosmonaut, Hero of Soviet Union Valentina Tereshkova

Vladimir Putin sent

birthday greetings to pilot and cosmonaut, Hero of the Soviet Union Valentina

Tereshkova. The message reads, in part:“Your strong will, ambition,

tenacity and sincere wish to serve your homeland have always helped you to be a highly-sought professional and to succeed in the most demanding and highly

responsible tasks. I want to particularly highlight your wonderful personality and consideration for people and their problems.” Valentina Tereshkova is the world’s first woman cosmonaut,

who made her spaceflight in 1963. She serves as deputy chair of the State Duma

Committee on Federal Structure and Local Government.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.