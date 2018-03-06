MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On release of Bank of Russia Bulletin (01.03.2018)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 18 (1972) of 1 February 2018 has been released.

The Cash in Circulation section publishes information on counterfeit money revealed in the Russian banking system in 2017.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-451, dated 21.02.2018, on amending Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-84, dated 19 January 2018;

No. OD-453, dated 21.02.2018, on terminating by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency the functions of the provisional administration to manage the Kazan-based Timer Bank (Public Joint-stock Company);

No. OD-455, dated 21.02.2018, on appointing Fund of Banking Sector Consolidation Asset Management Company to perform the functions of the provisional administration of the St. Petersburg-based Bank Sovetsky (JSC);

No. OD-478, dated 22.02.2018, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution CB EUROSTANDART LLC;

No. OD-479, dated 22.02.2018, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution CB Regional Finances LTD;

No. OD-480, dated 22.02.2018, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution ‘The Payment Clearing House’ JSC;

No. OD-491, dated 26.02.2018, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2724, dated 20 September 2017.

The issue presents information by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of Bank SBRD (LLC).

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-438, dated 20.02.2018, on amending Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-92, dated 19 January 2018;

No. OD-439, dated 20.02.2017, on amending Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3586, dated 21 December 2017;

No. OD-442, dated 20.02.2018, on amending Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-92, dated 19 January 2018;

No. OD-443, dated 20.02.2017, on amending Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3586, dated 21 December 2017.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4543-U, dated 27 September 2017, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 321-P, Dated 29 August 2008, ‘On the Procedure for Credit Institutions to Submit to the Authorised Body Information Stipulated by the Federal Law ‘On Countering the Legalisation (Laundering) of Criminally Obtained Incomes and the Financing of Terrorism’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 27.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4618-U, dated 27 November 2017, ‘On the Methodology for Calculating the Share of Banking Activities in the Overall Operations of a Bank Holding Company’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 28.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4619-U, dated 27 November 2017, ‘On the Procedure and Timeframe for Bank Holding Companies to Disclose and Submit Consolidated Financial Statements’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 28.02.2017);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4620-U, dated 27 November 2017, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3780-U, Dated 9 September 2015, ’On the Procedure for Notifying the Bank of Russia of the Establishment of a Bank Holding Company, the Formation of a Management Company of a Bank Holding Company and its Granted Powers’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 28.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4701-U, dated 23 January 2018, ’On Amending Clause 4 of Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4442-U, Dated 30 June 2017, ’On the Rules for Transferring Balances of Accounts with Federal Treasury Regional Branches’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 22.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4703-U, dated 23 January 2018, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3304-U, Dated 27 June 2014, ‘On Reporting by Payment System Operators on Payment Systems Used to Make Funds Transfers in Organised Trading’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 22.02.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4726-U, dated 22 February 2018, ‘On Invalidating Bank of Russia Regulation No. 153-P, Dated 21 September 2001, ‘On the Specifics of Prudential Regulation of Activities of Non-bank Credit Institutions Conducting Deposit and Credit Operations’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 22.02.2018).

