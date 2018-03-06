MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Russian Working Youth Forum

Vladimir Putin took part

in the sixth Russian Working Youth Forum. The goal of the sixth Russian

Working Youth Forum held in Nizhny Tagil on March 4–7 is to increase the popularity of blue-collar jobs. More than 300 young people are taking part in the conference, including representatives of industrial, transport and agrarian

companies, and leaders of youth professional communities. Earlier in the day, the head of state visited Research

and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod, where he was shown around a rolling stock production line and talked to the plant’s personnel.* * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good

afternoon, friends. I am very happy to be here with you and to greet you at your forum. This forum is known to be a success; it provokes a lot

of interest among the participants and those who would like to participate. It is clear why: we have many times said that

our economy, which is undergoing modernisation and securing new positions, is

related to new technology and needs new specialists, first of all, engineering

specialists. I have already said this in public many times:

this is about blue-collar professions, about engineering training at universities. I have also spoken about blue-collar professions: we need

specialists with engineering training to implement the decisions we made on the applied Bachelor degree programme. We need people who understand what modern

production is and how it works. We need people who know what programming and robotics are. This is a complex area, but without it, without all this

knowledge and skills, we will not be able to solve the serious issues our

county is facing. You may have noted that I spoke about it in my Address to the Federal Assembly, both in the civilian and military parts. In the civilian part, I spoke a lot about that, from different points of view, but

mostly about training for blue-collar professions in different spheres. Speaking about defence, I said directly –

maybe some of you heard it – that all the advanced kinds of weapons we have

developed are becoming operational. This is the result of the work our

scientists, designers and engineers have done. You may also have taken notice that I spoke

about talented workers who enjoy what they do, who work steadily and effectively year after year, without advertising themselves, but in earnest,

and who achieve outstanding results. If there were no such people, we would not

have any results. To be continued.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.