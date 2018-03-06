MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Sergei Shoigu reported to the President on An-26 plane crash in Syria

During his working trip

to Sverdlovsk Region, during a telephone

conversation with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Vladimir Putin received the latest information on the crash of a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft

in the Syrian Arab Republic. The head of state expressed his deepest

condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire staff of the Defence Ministry on the loss of their comrades. On March 6, a Russian An-26 military transport

aircraft crashed while approaching Hmeymim airbase. According to preliminary

data, all 26 passengers and six crew members have been killed. The crash may have

been caused by a technical malfunction.

