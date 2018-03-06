MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Sergei Shoigu reported to the President on An-26 plane crash in Syria
During his working trip
to Sverdlovsk Region, during a telephone
conversation with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Vladimir Putin received the latest information on the crash of a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft
in the Syrian Arab Republic. The head of state expressed his deepest
condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire staff of the Defence Ministry on the loss of their comrades. On March 6, a Russian An-26 military transport
aircraft crashed while approaching Hmeymim airbase. According to preliminary
data, all 26 passengers and six crew members have been killed. The crash may have
been caused by a technical malfunction.
