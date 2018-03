MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Headline: To mark the 45th anniversary of the formation of Young Traffic Inspectors squads in Russia, a marathon will take place #YTI SafeCountry (БезопаснаяСтранаЮИД)

On March 6, comes the 45th anniversary of the formation of YTI squads. As part of the celebration in Russia, an Internet marathon #YTI SafeCountry will starts which everyone can attend.

