MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Visit to Uralvagonzavod Corporation

Vladimir Putin visited

Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod, where he was shown around a rolling stock production line and talked with the plant’s personnel. Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod is Russia’s only

producer of tanks and one of the largest producers of rolling stock. It

comprises research institutes, design bureaus and production facilities. One of the company’s top priorities is advanced

training of its personnel. Last year alone, over 18,000 people attended

advanced training courses in their trades.

