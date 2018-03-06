MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Visit to Uralvagonzavod Corporation
Vladimir Putin visited
Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod, where he was shown around a rolling stock production line and talked with the plant’s personnel. Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod is Russia’s only
producer of tanks and one of the largest producers of rolling stock. It
comprises research institutes, design bureaus and production facilities. One of the company’s top priorities is advanced
training of its personnel. Last year alone, over 18,000 people attended
advanced training courses in their trades.
