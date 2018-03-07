MIL OSI – Source: Axel Springer in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Axel Springer SE Supervisory Board proposes to assign Iris Knobloch and Alexander Karp / Bill Ford and Rudolf Knepper to leave the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2018 the election of Iris Knobloch, 55, and Alexander Karp, 50, as new future members of the Supervisory Board. With the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, Bill Ford, 56, and Rudolf Knepper, 72, will leave the board consisting of nine members.

Iris Knobloch

© Axel Springer SE

Alexander Karp

© Axel Springer SE

Iris Knobloch is Président-Directeur Géneral of Warner Bros. France S.A. Alexander Karp is co-founder and CEO of US software company Palantir Technologies.

Giuseppe Vita, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE: „Iris Knobloch has long-standing and extensive knowledge of the international media industry. Alexander Karp is one of the digital economy’s most successful and important visionaries. With their experiences, both would make a valuable contribution to the further digitization and internationalization of Axel Springer SE. We thank Rudolf Knepper very much for stepping down from his mandate in order to make room for Alexander Karp. Already today, our particular thanks go to both leaving board members, Bill Ford and Rudolf Knepper. They have enriched the company’s transformation through smart impulses.“

Rudolf Knepper

© Axel Springer SE

Bill Ford

© Axel Springer SE

The Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE currently has the following nine members: Giuseppe Vita (Chair), Friede Springer (Deputy Chair), Bill Ford, Oliver Heine, Rudolf Knepper, Lothar Lanz, Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, Wolfgang Reitzle, Martin Varsavsky.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.