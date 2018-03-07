Loading...
Belgium: Proximus acquires a EUR 400 million loan from the European Investment Bank for the transformation of its fixed network

March 7, 2018

MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Proximus S.A. have reached an agreement on a EUR 400m loan granted to Proximus for the further roll-out and upgrading of its fixed broadband infrastructure in Belgium, mainly in the acceleration of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Business (FTTB).

