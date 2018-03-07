MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Croatia: EIB Group support for Croatia in 2017 close to EUR 600m; loans supporting Croatian environment and tourism sectors signed

The European Investment Bank Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and its subsidiary, the European Investment Fund (EIF), provided EUR 590m of new loans, guarantees and equity investment in Croatia in 2017. The EIB granted loans of EUR 538m and the EIF made available EUR 50m in the form of guarantees and equity investments in small businesses. The EIB Group’s operations in Croatia account for some 1.22% of Croatia’s GDP, ranking Croatia third among EU Member States in this regard, far above the EU average of 0.46%.

