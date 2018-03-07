MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: EASO Publishes Practical Guide on Age Assessment

Following the publication of the ‘EASO age assessment practice in Europe’ in 2013, a new EASO Practical Guide provides updated guidance, key recommendations and tools on the implementation of the best interests of the child when assessing the age of a person from a multidisciplinary and holistic approach. It also provides up-to-date information on the methods conducted by EU+ states and on new methods to be explored.

Language

English

