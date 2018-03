MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: EESC Various Interests Group puts forward an action plan to support vulnerable regions and people in the EU

An action plan focusing on community-led local development, young people and social inclusion was at the heart of the EESC conference on supporting and integrating EU vulnerable regions and people in the EU organised in Sofia on 6 March 2018.

