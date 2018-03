MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: European Semester 2018: Winter Package explained

Commission – Fact Sheet European Brussels, 7 March 2018 European Semester 2018: Winter Package explained What does today’s package include? Today, the Commission publishes: 27 Country Reports (for all Member States except Greece, which is subject to a stability support programme), including in-depth reviews (IDRs) for 12 countries identified in…

