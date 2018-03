MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Headline: Federal television channel gave a start to festive events dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the YTI squads

The program “Morning of Russia” of the TV channel “Russia 1” opened a festive marathon marking the 45th anniversary of the YTI movement, to be held throughout the country during the year.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.