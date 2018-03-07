MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: GDP and main aggregates estimate for the fourth quarter of 2017-GDP up by 0.6% in both euro area and EU28-+2.7% and 2.6% respectively compared with the fourth quarter of 2016

European Commission – EUROSTAT Brussels, 7 March 2018 Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.6% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 during the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

