MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Meeting with women entrepreneurs

Vladimir Putin met with

women entrepreneurs during a visit to the Samara bakery and confectionery

complex. President of Russia

Vladimir Putin: You

have chosen a pleasant but dangerous place for our meeting. Your products smell

so good! I would like to welcome you. Good afternoon. We have met ahead of the March 8 holiday, which

is why I would like to begin by congratulating all of you on this day and to wish you all the best. During a meeting yesterday with the young

people in Nizhny Tagil who have chosen engineering worker occupations, we spoke

about the traditional jobs for men and women. I do not know if you have taken note of this or whether the media have

reported this. As you can see, this question is of interest to them. Judging by our meeting today and by those who

are attending it, the difference between men’s and women’s jobs is gradually

disappearing. It takes special skills, primarily leadership skills, to become a large shareholder, or even a small but active shareholder, or a company

director. I believe that women can do this very well, and that they even have an advantage over men, who can act tougher than women do,

if I may say so. But when leadership skills combine with women’s traditional qualities – in the direct meaning of this word – the result is often better than the toughest of men can achieve. I am sure that we will have a business-like

conversation, and I am a little apprehensive, because you are practical people

who come across problems in your work. But we will do our best – the acting

governor and I, as well as our aides and the plenipotentiary envoy – we will

try to represent the male half of humanity as well as possible today. Please, accept my heartfelt greetings on the coming holiday. To be

continued.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.