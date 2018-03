MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: More Commission support for industrial regions to build resilient and competitive economies

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 7 March 2018 Today the Commission announces which additional industrial transition regions will benefit from tailored support under an EU-funded pilot action. Today, the Commission has selected 7 additional EU regions and Member States for tailored assistance under the Commission pilot action on industrial…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.