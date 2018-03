MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Headline: Officers of the MIA of Russia in the Republic of Dagestan revealed a theft of 840 thousand cubic meters of natural gas

“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the NCFD revealed a theft of natural gas from an oil refinery in Khasavyurt of the Republic of Dagestan,” reported the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

