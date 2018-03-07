MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On placement of Bank of Russia coupon bonds (06.03.2018)

The Bank of Russia decided to place the seventh and the eighth issues of Bank of Russia coupon bonds (coupon OBRs) and approved the coupon OBR-7 and coupon OBR-8 issue decision.

Further decisions on placement of new issues of Bank of Russia coupon bonds will be made when necessary taking into account expected banking sector liquidity, with a view to absorbing the stable component of a structural liquidity surplus.

Information on the auctions to place issues Nos. 4-07-22BR1-8 and 4-08-22BR1-8 is to be posted.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.