On release of Bank of Russia Bulletin (07.03.2018)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 19 (1973) of 7 March 2018 has been released.

The issue publishes an information notice about striking JSC Privolzhskoe Kreditnoe Buro off the state register of credit history bureaus.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the list of credit institutions entitled to open accounts and secured (covered) letters of credit, to enter into bank account and bank deposit agreements with business entities of strategic significance for the defence and industrial complex and for the security of the Russian Federation, and with companies directly or indirectly controlled by them, on grounds stipulated by Part 1 of Article 2 of Federal Law No. 213-FZ, dated 21 July 2014, as of 1 February 2018; and the list of credit institutions compliant with resolutions of the Government of the Russian Federation as of 1 February 2018.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-520, dated 01.03.2018, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3528, dated 15 December 2017;

No. OD-521, dated 01.03.2018, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3389, dated 4 December 2017;

No. OD-523, dated 01.03.2018, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2140, dated 28 July 2017;

No. OD-539, dated 02.03.2018, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Makhachkala-based credit institution CB Alzhan LLC;

No. OD-540, dated 02.03.2018, on appointing the provisional administration to the Makhachkala-based credit institution CB Alzhan LLC due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-561, dated 05.03.2018, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3474, dated 12 December 2017.

The issue presents information by the state corporation Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of UralCapitalBank LLC and CB FKP LLC.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-507, dated 28.02.2018, on extending term of activity of the provisional administration of the Insurance Company Allega, limited liability company;

No. OD-519, dated 01.03.2018, on the revocation of the insurance and reinsurance licences from the Insurance Company Selekta, limited liability company;

No. OD-522, dated 01.03.2018, on amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-377, dated 15.02.2018;

The issue publishes information about the disposal of assets of NPF Metallurgov (JSC), NPF Tikhiy Don and 1st NPF JSC.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4622-U, dated 27.11.2017, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 437-P, Dated 17 October 2014, ‘On Conducting Organised Trading’ (becomes effective from 1 July 2018; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 02.03.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4706-U, dated 25 January 2018, ‘On the List of Official Positions of Employees in the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Authorised to Take out Loans for Personal Needs at the Bank of Russia Exclusively’ (becomes effective the day of its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 02.03.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4731-U, dated 2 March 2018, ‘On the Non-application of Order of the Inspectorate of Non-governmental Pension Funds at the Ministry of Labour and Social Development of the Russian Federation No. 15, Dated 12 February 2001, ‘On the Approval of Requirements for the Procedure for Documenting the Results of Actuarial Evaluation of the Activities of Non-governmental Pension Funds’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 02.03.2018);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-04-45/12, dated 22 February 2018, on the work with orders to transfer funds for housing and utility payments;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-03-41/13, dated 1 March 2018, on the planned phased exclusion of instruments provided under government support programmes from the capital of credit institutions.

