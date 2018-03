MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Statement by President Donald Tusk on the draft guidelines on the framework for the future relationship with the UK

In the margins of a meeting with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, President Tusk presented a new set of draft guidelines for the Brexit negotiations. He also commented on the risk of a serious trade dispute between the US and the rest of the world, including the EU.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.