Trip to Kaliningrad Region

Vladimir Putin launched the Mayakovskaya and Talakhovskaya thermal power plants in the Kaliningrad Region.
The launching ceremony was held during the President’s visit to the Mayakovskaya Thermal Power Plant. The President also met with representatives of the regional and local media as part of the Fifth Truth and Justice Forum organised
by the Russian Popular Front.

