MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Trip to Sverdlovsk Region

In Nizhny Tagil,

Vladimir Putin visited the Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod,

where he was shown around a rolling stock production line and talked with the plant’s personnel. The President also attended

the sixth Russian Working Youth Forum. Following the event, the head of state

was shown a project to develop infrastructure as part of Yekaterinburg’s bid to host World EXPO 2025. Later in Yekaterinburg, Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting on developing the secondary vocational education system.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.