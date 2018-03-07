Loading...
Trip to Sverdlovsk Region

In Nizhny Tagil,
Vladimir Putin visited the Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod,
where he was shown around a rolling stock production line and talked with the plant’s personnel. The President also attended
the sixth Russian Working Youth Forum. Following the event, the head of state
was shown a project to develop infrastructure as part of Yekaterinburg’s bid to host World EXPO 2025. Later in Yekaterinburg, Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting on developing the secondary vocational education system.

