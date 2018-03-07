MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign grant agreements amounting to EUR 16.4m to support higher education and municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Two donor agreements for projects in Ukraine have been signed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and E5P, a multi-donor fund supporting municipal investments in energy efficiency and environmental projects in the Eastern Partnership countries with a EUR 180m budget. A EUR 10m grant aims to improve energy efficiency in seven universities that are part of the Ukraine Higher Education project, while EUR 6.4m will support the modernisation of the municipality-owned district heating system in Kryvyi Rih in Southern Ukraine.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.