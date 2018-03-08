MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Greetings to Russian women on International Women’s Day

Vladimir Putin wished a happy holiday to Russian women on International Women’s Day. President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear women of Russia,Please accept my heartfelt greetings

on International Women’s Day.We celebrate this holiday in the very beginning of spring. The weather may vary today across our big country but

the spring spirit is everywhere. It is in the smiles, flowers and sincere

emotions all around us.All this is for you, ladies. We are

happy to have such a wonderful occasion to express again our deep respect for you, our enchantment with your beauty and tenderness.Men today are presenting you with

heartfelt gifts; they are wishing a happy holiday to mothers, grandmothers,

wives, daughters, girlfriends and colleagues.Only women can create a welcoming atmosphere

at work and at home, take care of our homes and children every day and be a moral example to them.We know that a woman’s heart is the most loyal, her forgiveness the most powerful. And we know that a mother’s love

is truly boundless.To raise a child is a joy and a responsibility, which makes the hard work of mothers of large families even

more valuable, including those mothers who give warmth and happiness to adopted

children.Woman is the kind and serene figure

in every man’s life. Countless works of art are dedicated to women. And a beautiful

tradition of reciting poems for women on March 8 is taking shape in our country.(Vladimir Putin recites a poem dedicated to women by a Soviet poet.) Happy International Women’s Day. Be loved and be

happy!

