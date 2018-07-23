On release of Bank of Russia Bulletin (13.07.2018)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

On release of Bank of Russia Bulletin

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 54 (2008) of 13 July 2018 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section presents a review of the key indicators of the domestic foreign cash market in May 2018. The Bulletin presents the list of credit institutions complying with the requirements set forth by Federal Law No. 213-FZ, dated 21 July 2014, as of 1 June 2018, and also lists of credit institutions complying with the requirements set forth by Russian Government resolutions as of 1 June 2018.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1719, dated 09.07.2018, on the termination of activity of provisional administration to manage the Ufa-based credit institution UralCapitalBank Ltd;

No. OD-1720, dated 09.07.2018, on the termination of activity of provisional administration to manage the Makhachkala-based credit institution JSC CB ELBIN;

No. OD-1721, dated 09.07.2018, on the termination of activity of provisional administration to manage the Rostov-on-Don-based credit institution LLC CB Kredit Express;

No. OD-1722, dated 09.07.2018, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1327, dated 25 May 2018;

No. OD-1737, dated 10.07.2018, on reducing authorised capital of the Blagoveshchensk-based bank PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank;

No. OD-1740, dated 11.07.2018, on the revocation of a banking licence and on cancellation of a professional securities market participant licence of the Samara-based credit institution JSCB GAZBANK;

No. OD-1741, dated 11.07.2018, on appointing provisional administration to the Samara-based credit institution JSCB GAZBANK due to the revocation of its banking licence.

The issue publishes information of the DIA for the depositors of JSCB Mosuralbank (JSC) and Bank RUBLEV.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4813-U, dated 5 June 2018, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4482-U, Dated 7 August 2017, ‘On the Form and Procedure for a Credit Institution (Parent Credit Institution of a Banking Group) to Disclose Information on Risks Assumed, Risk Assessment Procedures and Risk and Capital Management Procedures’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 11.07.2018);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4846-U, dated 3 July 2018, ‘On the Procedure and Terms for the Bank of Russia to Send Notifications to Banks of Making a Decision Specified in Paragraph One of Clause 511 of Article 7 of the Federal Law ‘On Countering the Legalisation (Laundering) of Criminally Obtained Incomes and the Financing of Terrorism’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10.07.2018);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-015-53/45, dated 10 July 2018, on insuring third party liability of a developer against non-performance or improper performance of obligations to handover residential premises to a shared-equity construction participant under a shared-equity construction agreement in case of the developer’s bankruptcy.

13 July 2018

